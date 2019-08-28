BREAKING: Kayaker critical after Coast dam rescue

A man has been airlifted from the banks of a dam in a critical condition.

A man has been airlifted from the banks of a dam in a critical condition. Tobi Loftus

UPDATE 5.10PM:

A PATIENT remains in a critical condition in hospital after falling out of his kayak at Glenwood.

The man in his 70s was airlifted by the RACQ LifeFlight rescue helicopter to Sunshine Coast University Hospital about 2.20pm today.

A SCUH spokeswoman confirmed the man was being treated by the medical team.

EARLIER:

A MAN in his 70s is in a critical condition after nearly drowning at Glenwood.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man had been kayaking in a dam when he fell into the water.

Emergency services were called about 2.20pm to a private residence.

The patient was airlifted in a critical condition to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

