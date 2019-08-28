Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been airlifted from the banks of a dam in a critical condition.
A man has been airlifted from the banks of a dam in a critical condition. Tobi Loftus
News

BREAKING: Kayaker critical after Coast dam rescue

Jessica Lamb
by
28th Aug 2019 5:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 5.10PM:

A PATIENT remains in a critical condition in hospital after falling out of his kayak at Glenwood.

The man in his 70s was airlifted by the RACQ LifeFlight rescue helicopter to Sunshine Coast University Hospital about 2.20pm today.

A SCUH spokeswoman confirmed the man was being treated by the medical team.

EARLIER:

A MAN in his 70s is in a critical condition after nearly drowning at Glenwood.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man had been kayaking in a dam when he fell into the water.

Emergency services were called about 2.20pm to a private residence.

The patient was airlifted in a critical condition to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

More to come.

fcbreaking fcemergency fraser coast glenwood near-drowning qas
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    DON'T MISS: Everything you need to know about NAPLAN results

    DON'T MISS: Everything you need to know about NAPLAN results

    Education NAPLAN results are out and the Fraser Coast Chronicle is bringing you everything there is to know about them.

    COUNCIL: Wide-reaching CCTV plan approved

    premium_icon COUNCIL: Wide-reaching CCTV plan approved

    Council News Councillors are in Hervey Bay for their monthly meeting

    Fraser Coast's top NAPLAN schools revealed

    premium_icon Fraser Coast's top NAPLAN schools revealed

    Education Top performing NAPLAN schools on the Fraser Coast revealed