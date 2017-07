Man says he didn't go to cop shop because he was kidnapped

A MAN is being treated by paramedics after he was stabbed in Torquay about 6.15pm on Sunday.

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said the man, believed to be aged in his 30s, received a minor stab wound to his rib cage and was being treated by paramedics at the scene.

Police are also attending the incident.

She said the man would be transported to Hervey Bay Hospital.

A spokeswoman from Hervey Bay police said no details were available yet.