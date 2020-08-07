Menu
BREAKING: Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing

Carlie Walker
by
7th Aug 2020 11:04 PM
A MAN has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was stabbed in Kawungan earlier this week.

The man, 57, was found by police about 6.30pm on Friday walking along a street in Hervey Bay.

The 49-year-old woman was stabbed at a home in Kawungan on about 6am Thursday morning.

Police arrived at the scene in response to a reported disturbance at a Lindeman Court address.

The woman was found with lacerations to her neck.

She underwent surgery at Hervey Bay Hospital where she remains in a serious but stable condition.

The man has been charged with stalking, attempted murder and break and enter

He will appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Saturday. 

attempted murder fcpolice kawungan stabbing
