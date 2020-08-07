BREAKING: Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing

A MAN has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was stabbed in Kawungan earlier this week.

The man, 57, was found by police about 6.30pm on Friday walking along a street in Hervey Bay.

The 49-year-old woman was stabbed at a home in Kawungan on about 6am Thursday morning.

Police arrived at the scene in response to a reported disturbance at a Lindeman Court address.

The woman was found with lacerations to her neck.

She underwent surgery at Hervey Bay Hospital where she remains in a serious but stable condition.

The man has been charged with stalking, attempted murder and break and enter

He will appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Saturday.