BREAKING: Man charged over violent attack fronts court

ISAAC Powell sat quietly in the dock as the charges against him were read out before Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The 32-year-old is accused of the serious assault of another man in Torquay on September 4.

He had allegedly been on the run until he was captured by police on Wednesday.

He appeared on several charges, including one count of grievous bodily harm in relation to the alleged incident.

He was also charged with wilful damage.

The alleged victim remains in Brisbane Royal and Women's Hospital in a critical condition.

During his appearance, Powell entered a plea of not guilty to a separate charge of unlawful use of a vehicle.

The matter was adjourned for a committal mention and a hearing on October 31.

No application for bail was made.