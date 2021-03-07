Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
RACQ Capricorn Rescue responding to reports of a missing man in Rosslyn Bay on Saturday night. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Rescue
RACQ Capricorn Rescue responding to reports of a missing man in Rosslyn Bay on Saturday night. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Rescue
News

Man dies after falling overboard a vessel

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
7th Mar 2021 8:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 40-year-old River Ranch man has died after falling overboard a vessel on Saturday night in Rosslyn Bay.

Police were alerted to reports of the incident at 11pm.

A search and rescue operation commenced involving water police, the Yeppoon Coast Guard and RACQ Capricorn Rescue.

Rescue 300 conducted several passes over the Rosslyn Bay and Wreck Point areas in search of the missing man.

Just after 1am, while searching the beach area between those two points, a body was found on the rocks by Rescue 300.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Investigations are ongoing.

fatal accident marine deaths racq capricorn rescue rosslyn bay
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SHOCK TREND: ‘Wrong sex’ bubs aborted

        Premium Content SHOCK TREND: ‘Wrong sex’ bubs aborted

        Parenting Queensland parents are aborting babies that are not their preferred gender, with one doctor revealing some then expect a gender-selection miracle.

        UPDATE: Man thrown over handlebars in Fraser Island crash

        Premium Content UPDATE: Man thrown over handlebars in Fraser Island crash

        Breaking The motorcycle rider was airlifted off the island

        Teewah drivers warned as turtle hatchlings emerge

        Premium Content Teewah drivers warned as turtle hatchlings emerge

        Environment Beach drivers warned to slow down as hatchlings emerge from nests

        Bay man, teen arrested after stolen car driven into servo

        Premium Content Bay man, teen arrested after stolen car driven into servo

        News At 2.20am, police observed the stolen car allegedly being dangerous along Salisbury...