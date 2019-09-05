Menu
BREAKING: Man fighting for his life after Coast attack

Carlie Walker
by
5th Sep 2019 9:25 AM
A TORQUAY man is in a critical condition after he was allegedly struck to the head in Urangan St on Wednesday.

Police attended the scene of the serious assault about 2pm after receiving reports the 45-year-old was unconscious after he was struck to the head and fell to the ground.

He was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Detectives are continuing their investigations.

Anyone who may have CCTV footage or may have seen the incident are asked to contact police.

To contact Policelink, call 131 444.

