BREAKING: Man fighting for his life after Coast attack

A TORQUAY man is in a critical condition after he was allegedly struck to the head in Urangan St on Wednesday.

Police attended the scene of the serious assault about 2pm after receiving reports the 45-year-old was unconscious after he was struck to the head and fell to the ground.

He was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Detectives are continuing their investigations.

Anyone who may have CCTV footage or may have seen the incident are asked to contact police.

To contact Policelink, call 131 444.