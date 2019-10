A man has been taken to hospital after a car rollover on Maryborough- Hervey Bay Rd

A man has been taken to hospital after a car rollover on Maryborough- Hervey Bay Rd

A MAN has been taken to hospital following a crash on the Hervey Bay Maryborough Road.

The Chronicle understands the 35-year-old was travelling to Maryborough when his van ended up on its side near the Moes Rd turn-off.

He suffered minor injuries.

Fire crews, paramedics and police attended and have since left the scene.