A single-vehicle rollover on Walkers Point Rd in Granville.

A single-vehicle rollover on Walkers Point Rd in Granville.

A MAN has been taken to hospital after a single-vehicle rollover in Granville.

The crash happened on Walkers Point Rd about 3.35pm.

Emergency services attended the scene to help the man and control traffic.

The man was able to get himself out of the vehicle, a spokeswoman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said.

The man was taken to Maryborough Hospital in a stable condition.