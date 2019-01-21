BREAKING: Man injured after motorbike crash on Fraser Is

A MAN in his 20s is recovering in hospital after he was injured in a motorbike crash on Fraser Island.The Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter arrived on the scene at the northern end of the island just before 3pm.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics assessed the man for leg injuries after the crash on Wathumba Rd at 12.17pm.

The patient was treated at the crash site by a RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Intensive Care Paramedic.

He was airlifted to Hervey Bay hospital in a stable condition.