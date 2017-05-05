UPDATE: Teen arrested and charged over CBD cash grab

UPDATE 12PM: As a result of investigations conducted by Bundaberg police into the theft of cash from an 88-year-old man in the Bundabgerg CBD on May 3, a 17-year-old Berserker man has been arrested and charged with one count of steal from the person and a further unrelated count of breach of bail conditions.

The male is to appear in custody at the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Bishop from the Bundaberg CIB would like to convey appreciation to the Bundaberg community for their assistance and information received in relation to this matter.

UPDATE: 10.45AM: Police are seeking public assistance to help identify the people pictured who may be able to assist with a stealing offence.



Senior constable Danielle Loftus said police were investigating the offence in which a man took an envelope of cash from an elderly person in the CBD yesterday.



"An 88-year-old male person has made a cash withdrawal from a Bourbong St business," she said.



"The male was followed by another male person who has allegedly snatched an envelope containing a sum of cash."



If you have any information which may assist our investigators, please contact Policelink on 131 444 and quote police reference QP1700767334.



You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au.



Peter Young was robbed inside a bank. Photo: Channel Seven.

UPDATE: Retiree Peter Young has told media that he wants his money back after it was snatched out of his hands at the Bank of Queensland today.

"This guy snatched it out my hand and ran off," he told Channel Seven in an interview.

"He's a young bloke, I've got buckley's chance of catching him - I'm 88, I want my money back."

Bundaberg police said they were putting their full resources into finding the person who took the money and they believe they may know who took it.

EARLIER: Police are on the hunt for a man who is believed to have stolen $3000 from the hands of someone standing at a Bourbong St bank.



Initial reports suggest a man was standing at the bank with an envelope containing $3000 inside of it.



Another man, described as a 22-year-old caucasian wearing no shoes, a t-shirt and shorts, walked past snatching the envelope.



He continued to make his was along Bourbong St, towards the Burnett River.



The incident happened at about 1.20pm.



Police are currently trying to access CCTV footage from nearby businesses.

