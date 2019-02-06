BREAKING: Man rushed to hospital after Gracemere stabbing

Two people are believed to have been stabbed at a Gracemere address this afternoon.

6.15pm: EMERGENCY services are at a Gracemere address after reports of a serious stabbing with "lots of blood".

The incident happened around 6.05pm on Thora St.

MAP: A stabbing is understood to have occurred on Thora St, Gracemere. Google Maps

The offender has reportedly left the scene in a grey coloured sedan.

A man in his 40s is understood to have a central stab wound and suffering from heavy bleeding.

A second patient is believed to have presented at the Gracemere police station suffering a large laceration to their underarm.

A number of Police and QAS vehicles are currently at the scene.

CIB have been called to the crime scene.

More to follow.