Multiple shots were reported in Glenwood about 9.30am.
BREAKING: Update on Glenwood shooting

scott kovacevic
15th Jun 2018 11:58 AM | Updated: 11:58 AM
UPDATE MIDDAY: A GLENWOOD man has suffered what is believed to be buckshot wounds to his legs in an incident at a private property this morning.

Police are speaking to two men following the incident.

They said one of the men suffered "superficial" wounds to his legs, possibly from a "shotgun of some sort".

The wounds are not believed to be life-threatening, and he declined ambulance transport to hospital.

EARLIER 11:12AM: A MAN has been shot and another taken into custody by police after an incident on a private property at Glenwood this morning.

Police were called to an address in Beckmanns Rd about 9.30am after multiple shots were reported.

They said officers found one man had been hit in the leg by a "shotgun of some sort".

 

Police are on the scene.
A second man was located by police in a 4WD and was taken into custody.

Officers are still at the scene, and ambulance crews are en route.

More information as it comes to hand.

