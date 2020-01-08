Menu
Police are on scene where a man has been stabbed.
NAMED: Man stabbed at Fraser Coast oval

Jessica Cook
Boni Holmes
by and
8th Jan 2020 1:13 PM
UPDATE 2PM: The man stabbed in a random attack on a Maryborough oval has been identified as Tinana's Matthew Harvey.

The 43-year-old was pushing his bike through Maryborough Athletic Oval when he was approached by a stranger who stabbed him and took his bag, which contained money, his 17-year-old son Dean told the Chronicle.

Dean was not with his father at the time of the attack but police filled him on the details when he arrived at the scene.

EARLIER 1.40PM: Queensland Ambulance Service have transported a man in his 40s to Hervey Bay hospital. 

The man had a single abdominal wound and was in a stable condition.

EARLIER 1.15PM: EMERGENCY services are at Maryborough Athletic Oval treating a man with a stab wound. 

The incident occurred at 1.05pm and Police are on scene investigating the cause of the injury.

MORE TO COME

