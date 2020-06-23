Man arrested, police search for knife after fatal stabbing

WHAT WE KNOW

Investigations will continue today after staying on scene for the duration of the night.

The 45-year-old alleged offender sustained what is believed to be self-inflicted wounds to his wrist and was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious condition.

More detail is expected at 9am when police will brief media.

UPDATE 8.45PM: A CRIME scene has been declared, a mother has tragically lost her life and a man is in custody after a horrific series of events allegedly unfolded in Allenstown this evening.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey of Rockhampton Police's Criminal Investigation Branch confirmed the female victim, 42, died at the scene.

"Circumstances and what occurred here tonight will be under investigation long into the night and I'd say into the upcoming days," Det Snr Sgt Peachey said.

"We are speaking to a number of witnesses... very tragic events tonight given the actual incident appears to be witnessed by two young children.

"We will obviously be dealing with those two young children tonight and providing them with the care that they need."

Det Snr Sgt Peachey said the children were with police.

"We are making sure that there is some support around them at the moment, obviously they are distraught... they have witnessed their mother tragically become deceased," he said.

Det Snr Sgt Peachey said police would 'throw every resource we have got at this' to bring the investigation to a quick resolution.

"It is very early in the investigation, this has only occurred just recently so at this stage I can't say who it is," he said.

"What I can say is we have a number of resources here and we will leave no stone un-turned until we get to the bottom of this investigation.

"We will wait for our scientific officers and forensic officers to process the scene.Once that's been conducted we will do an investigative search."

Multiple police crews remain on scene at the intersection of Penlington and Ann streets near the Botanic Gardens.

Police are continuing to search for evidence in the area. It is understood they have found some clothing and more blood trails.

Alleged attack loaded into ambulance: A man suspected of stabbing a woman to death in Brae Street on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, is loaded into an ambulance after being arrested near the intersection of Penlington and Ann Streets, Rockhampton.

UPDATE 8.30PM: POLICE have been warned to beware of crocodiles while searching a water hole near the Botanic Gardens for the knife allegedly used to stab a woman to death in Allenstown.

Police are following blood trails and searching for evidence near the Rockhampton Golf Course after the suspect was arrested nearby.

Police arrest man near Botanic Gardens: Police have taken a man into custody on Penlington Street, near the intersection with Ann St, after an alleged fatal stabbing in Brae St, Allenstown on June 23, 2020.

UPDATE 8.24PM: A Morning Bulletin reporter at the scene of the arrest of a man in Penlington Street has described seeing police with a man arrested on the ground.

She said at least seven police vehicles were on scene and critical care paramedics had just arrived.

It is understood the man has deep lacerations.

Detective Snr Sgt Luke Peachey at scene of stabbing: Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey of Rockhampton CIB addresses media at the scene of an alleged stabbing death in Brae St, Allenstown.

Rough location of where stabbing took place in The Range about 7pm on June 23, 2020. The address reported is in Brae St. Google maps

UPDATE 7.30PM: A neighbour told The Morning Bulletin two children ran across the road screaming.

They said Dad was stabbing mum and he wouldn't stop. The neighbour went to the house and started CPR until paramedics arrived.

Paramedics are still on scene treating the woman.

The street is now blocked off.

It is believed she has neck and stomach wounds.

Brae Street stabbing: Police at the scene of a stabbing in Brae Street, Allenstown

INITIAL: NIGHT had fallen on Brae St in Allenstown when a male reportedly stumbled into a home before stabbing a mother in the throat earlier this evening.

The 45-year-old offender fled the scene leading to a chase with police after allegedly leaving the victim with wounds to the neck and stomach.

Crippled with bleeding wounds himself, the offender (who is wandering Rockhampton's southside) is wearing a short sleeved black shirt, black jeans and a cowboy hat.

Initial reports suggest cordons have been put in place.

A Morning Bulletin reporter rushed to the scene.

"Two kids ran across the road to the neighbours, one is about six years old … it was their mum," she said.

Police are now searching for a Purple Mazda sedan allegedly registered to the offender and victim.