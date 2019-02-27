BREAKING: Man steals tip truck, crashes into house
UPDATE 5.30PM:
A MAN who allegedly stole a Hervey Bay tip truck was spotted by witnesses dropping the truck off at a home in Urangan this morning.
Crescent St residents said the man was allegedly squatting in a home on the street and left on foot after 9.20am.
He was arrested by police on Pier St in Urangan at 2.20pm.
EARLIER:
A MAN has been arrested after allegedly stealing and crashing a tip truck in Urangan.
The 19-year-old Bundaberg man stole the truck from an address on Smith St on Wednesday morning.
Police located the truck on Crescent St after it allegedly crashed into the rear of a house about 2.20pm.
The driver attempted to flee before being stopped by police.
More to come.