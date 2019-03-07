BREAKING: Man taken to hospital after hitting three cars
A MAN has been taken to hospital after crashing into three cars in a Hervey Bay car park on Thursday morning.
Emergency services were called to the scene after the man crashed through bushes while travelling along Bay Dr in Pialba just after 9.10am.
The the man hit three cars before coming to a stop in the car park.
He was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.
The Chronicle understands the man reportedly suffered from a medical condition.
More to come.