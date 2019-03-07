BREAKING: Man taken to hospital after hitting three cars

A car has crashed through bushes and into several other vehicles on Main St, Piabla, about 9am Thursday March 7.

A car has crashed through bushes and into several other vehicles on Main St, Piabla, about 9am Thursday March 7. Blake Antrobus

A MAN has been taken to hospital after crashing into three cars in a Hervey Bay car park on Thursday morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene after the man crashed through bushes while travelling along Bay Dr in Pialba just after 9.10am.

A car has crashed through bushes and into several other vehicles on Main St, Piabla, about 9am Thursday March 7. Blake Antrobus

The the man hit three cars before coming to a stop in the car park.

He was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

The Chronicle understands the man reportedly suffered from a medical condition.

More to come.