An arrest has taken place outside the Hervey Bay courthouse.
An arrest has taken place outside the Hervey Bay courthouse.
BREAKING: Man tasered after escaping court custody

Jessica Grewal
1st Nov 2019 1:12 PM
A DRAMATIC arrest has taken place outside the Hervey Bay courthouse where a man allegedly jumped the dock and tried to flee.

The man, in his 20s, was in court to face charges which had been laid following his arrest yesterday.

Shortly after noon, he was brought into the court and managed to get past the barrier in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court before running out the front door and down the stairs to the path where he was tasered by police.

He has been taken to hospital.

More to come.

