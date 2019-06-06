Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The patient, aged in his 60s, was flown to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.
The patient, aged in his 60s, was flown to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition. Courtesy RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
News

BREAKING: Man's leg crushed in Fraser Island accident

Carlie Walker
by
6th Jun 2019 4:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been airlifted from Fraser Island after his leg was reportedly crushed between two vehicles.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was tasked to the scene on Thursday.

It's believed he was attempting to attach a trailer to a tractor, when the tractor rolled back and pinned him by the leg.

A Queensland Ambulance Service paramedic initially treated the patient for injuries to his left leg, before the rescue chopper arrived.

The patient, aged in his 60s, was flown to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

More Stories

airlifted fraser island machinery incident
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    GALLERY: 29 new Aussies on the Fraser Coast

    premium_icon GALLERY: 29 new Aussies on the Fraser Coast

    News Since swapping the shores of England for Down Under more than four decades ago, Ray and Daphne Manley have never looked back

    • 6th Jun 2019 3:48 PM
    Shocking number of speeding drivers caught on Coast roads

    premium_icon Shocking number of speeding drivers caught on Coast roads

    News 'We will continue to spread our messages about road safety'

    UPDATE: Police still searching for man north of Gympie

    premium_icon UPDATE: Police still searching for man north of Gympie

    News Police still searching for man north of Gympie.

    Man blames footy shorts for flashing penis to young girl

    premium_icon Man blames footy shorts for flashing penis to young girl

    Crime She caught a glimpse of his penis and then alerted her mother