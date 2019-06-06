BREAKING: Man's leg crushed in Fraser Island accident

The patient, aged in his 60s, was flown to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

A MAN has been airlifted from Fraser Island after his leg was reportedly crushed between two vehicles.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was tasked to the scene on Thursday.

It's believed he was attempting to attach a trailer to a tractor, when the tractor rolled back and pinned him by the leg.

A Queensland Ambulance Service paramedic initially treated the patient for injuries to his left leg, before the rescue chopper arrived.

