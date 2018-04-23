After years of tragedy, Bruce Hwy upgrade is a game-changer

MP celebrates media behind Section D push: Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien has thanks media outlets who played a key role in pushing for the Section D funding to be fast-tracked.

UPDATE 3.30PM: The Federal Government will commit $800 million towards the construction phase of the Cooroy to Curra-Section D project, delivering safer and less congested roads for the people of Queensland.



Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Michael McCormack said the investment builds on an existing $52 million commitment for planning and development of the project.

"One of my first acts was to visit Gympie," Mr McCormack said. "I looked, I listened, I learned."



"This announcement today continues the Government's significant investment in the region through the Bruce Highway Upgrade Program which improves safety, flood resilience and capacity along the length and breadth of the state's main north-south corridor."



The Federal Government has already committed $13.8 billion in infrastructure funding for Queensland, ensuring Queenslanders are returning to their families sooner and safer after travelling on the Bruce Highway.



Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien has advocated passionately for Federal funding.



"For too many years too many families in Wide Bay have been struck with the devastating impact of accidents causing deaths and serious injuries between Cooroy and Curra. I am proud to be part of the Liberal-National Government which has committed funding for this project and will save lives," Mr O'Brien said.



"I've worked closely with people who have suffered loss on this highway, emergency service workers, local media who have reported on crashes, local councils, and road safety groups, taking their concerns to our Government to highlight how vital this project is. It's been a long campaign and I give credit to the community for showing their strong support for this critical piece of infrastructure.



"This project will transform one of the deadliest sections of highway into the safest, with a high capacity four lane divided highway from Woondum to Curra. Section D eliminates eight sets of traffic lights for people travelling between Maryborough and Cooroy, eases traffic congestion in Gympie, improves access to the Cooloola Coast, better connects Wide Bay to Brisbane and beyond, and ensures this section of highway remains open when the Mary River floods."



Section D will see the construction of a new 26-kilometre, four-lane bypass of Gympie and will complete the final link in the 62-kilometre upgrade of the Bruce Highway between Cooroy and Curra.



Member for Hinkler, Keith Pitt, said the funding announcement was a big win for regional Queensland and congratulated his LNP colleagues for their determination to secure the upgrade.



"Member for Wide Bay, Llew O'Brien, in particular has dedicated himself to making the Bruce Highway safer with strong support from his local federal colleagues," Mr Pitt said.



"The upgrade will not only make the highway safer, it will also attract more drive tourists and open up new economic opportunities for regional Queensland from new free trade agreements."



The Federal Government's commitment to building and upgrading infrastructure will not only reduce travel times and make roads safer, it will also continue to create more jobs for Queenslanders.



The Liberal-Nationals Government's strong economic management is enabling crucial investments in infrastructure which will grow our economy and create jobs. Today's funding follows the announcement of nation building projects already announced in Western Australia, Victoria and New South Wales in recent weeks.

Years - decades even - of Gympie Times campaigning to fast-track the $1 billion project has paid off, with Acting Prime Minister Michael McCormack and Federal MP Llew O'Brien announcing at the Six Mile this afternoon the allocation of $800 million in Federal Government funding to begin construction of the 26km Section D.

State Gympie MP Tony Perrett has called on the Labor Government to now honour its pre-election pledge of the $200 million it will need to chip in for the massive, game-changing undertaking.

