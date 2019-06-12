Menu
Maryborough Brothers Nick Golusin and Joshua Clow wrap up an Eastern Suburbs player in round 4 BRL action at Eskdale Park. Brendan Bowers
BREAKING: M'boro Brothers' BRL fate decided

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
12th Jun 2019 10:59 AM
RUGBY LEAGUE: The Bundaberg Rugby League has thrown a life-line to the struggling Maryborough Brothers Club.

Following reports that the embattled club may not be allowed to continue in the competition, BRL president Mike Ireland confirmed the Brothers club would be allowed to finish the season.

Ireland told the Chronicle the Maryborough club would travel to Hervey Bay on Saturday night to play against the Seagulls in the scheduled Bundaberg Rugby League fixture.

More information to come.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

