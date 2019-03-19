UPDATE: One taken to hospital after M'boro crash

Emergency Services are on their way to the scene of a car crash in Maryborough.

Emergency Services are on their way to the scene of a car crash in Maryborough. Boni Holmes

UPDATE 10.30AM:

ONE patient has been taken to Maryborough Hospital following a crash on Salt Water Creek Rd.

The woman in her 20s was transported in a stable condition suffering neck and chest pain.

Another woman assessed at the scene declined transport.

UPDATE 9.55AM:

TWO women in their 20s are being assessed for injuries at the scene of a crash in Maryborough.

Queensland Ambulance Service said the patients were complaining of neck and chest pain.

Emergency Services were called to the corner of Saltwater Creek Rd and Waterston St at 9.30am.

A two-car crash on Saltwater Creek Rd, near Waterson St, Maryborough happened on March 19 before 10am. Boni Holmes

UPDATE 9.45AM:

POLICE are directing traffic following a two-car crash on Saltwater Creek Rd in Maryborough.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said emergency services were called about 9.30am.

One crew is currently on scene and one car involved in the crash is still on the road.

EARLIER:

EMERGENCY services are on their way to the scene of a two-car crash in Maryborough.

Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed paramedics are on their way to the corner of Saltwater Creek Rd and Waterston St.

