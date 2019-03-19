Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency Services are on their way to the scene of a car crash in Maryborough.
Emergency Services are on their way to the scene of a car crash in Maryborough. Boni Holmes
News

UPDATE: One taken to hospital after M'boro crash

Jessica Lamb
Boni Holmes
by and
19th Mar 2019 9:41 AM | Updated: 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 10.30AM:

ONE patient has been taken to Maryborough Hospital following a crash on Salt Water Creek Rd.

The woman in her 20s was transported in a stable condition suffering neck and chest pain.

Another woman assessed at the scene declined transport.

UPDATE 9.55AM:

TWO women in their 20s are being assessed for injuries at the scene of a crash in Maryborough.

Queensland Ambulance Service said the patients were complaining of neck and chest pain.

Emergency Services were called to the corner of Saltwater Creek Rd and Waterston St at 9.30am.

A two-car crash on Saltwater Creek Rd, near Waterson St, Maryborough happened on March 19 before 10am.
A two-car crash on Saltwater Creek Rd, near Waterson St, Maryborough happened on March 19 before 10am. Boni Holmes

 

UPDATE 9.45AM:

POLICE are directing traffic following a two-car crash on Saltwater Creek Rd in Maryborough.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said emergency services were called about 9.30am.

One crew is currently on scene and one car involved in the crash is still on the road.

EARLIER:

EMERGENCY services are on their way to the scene of a two-car crash in Maryborough.

Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed paramedics are on their way to the corner of Saltwater Creek Rd and Waterston St.

More to come.

car crash fcemergency fraser coast maryborough paramedics
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    RAPIST: 'It doesn't hurt that much, don't be a wuss'

    premium_icon RAPIST: 'It doesn't hurt that much, don't be a wuss'

    Crime Fearing no-one would believe her, Zoe kept the abuse secret - initially unaware it was illegal. She has spoken out in the hope others will come forward.

    Ice the beginning of Hervey Bay man's brushes with the law

    premium_icon Ice the beginning of Hervey Bay man's brushes with the law

    News Breaches of bail, drugs and weapons charges were among the offences

    New plan to put defibs in Queensland schools

    premium_icon New plan to put defibs in Queensland schools

    News Mr Dash said the unit was regularly maintained.

    A remarkable woman is changing lives on the Fraser Coast

    premium_icon A remarkable woman is changing lives on the Fraser Coast

    Health Jaimie De Salis OAM has changed the future for hundreds of people.