Crime

BREAKING: M'boro jail in lockdown after guards attacked

Annie Perets
by
2nd Apr 2018 6:22 PM

MARYBOROUGH Correctional Centre is in lockdown after multiple prison officers were attacked by inmates.

Two guards had to be taken to hospital while others are still having their injuries assessed following the alleged violence about 4pm Monday.

A Queensland Corrective Service spokesman confirmed the jail went into lockdown.

"All prisoners are accounted for and the centre is quiet," the spokesman said.

"The matter will be referred to the CSIU for further investigation."

The spokesman said the officers involved would be provided with counselling and support.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
