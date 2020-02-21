Menu
Craig Lenihan (Maryborough RSL g/mgr) outside Maryborough Courthouse.Photo: Alistair Brightman
BREAKING: M’Boro military fake pleads guilty

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
21st Feb 2020 11:38 AM
MARYBOROUGH RSL boss Craig Lenihan has admitted he faked his military credentials.

Lenihan, general manager of the club, pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court to falsely representing to be a returned soldier, sailor or airman.

He also pleaded guilty to a separate drug-related charge.

He was sentenced by Magistrate Terry Duroux this morning.

Mr Duroux said lying about serving in the armed forces was an insult to servicemen and women.

He fined Lenihan $750 for lying about his military credentials.

The conviction was recorded.

Lenihan also copped a $250 fine for the drugs offence.

That conviction was not recorded.

More to come.

