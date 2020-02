The Maryborough RSL has a new sub-branch president.

THE Maryborough RSL has a new sub-branch president.

Paul Coleman was elected to the position at the club's AGM at the Lennox St premises today.

Mr Coleman replaces George Mellick as president.

Mr Mellick was the other candidate who contested the top post.

