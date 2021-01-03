Menu
Two people have been injured in a car crash in Coulson on Sunday afternoon. Picture: Alix Sweeney
BREAKING: Medics on scene of multi-car crash

Ebony Graveur
3rd Jan 2021 4:49 PM
A PATIENT has been rushed to hospital following a traffic crash at an intersection in Coulson, 10km south of Boonah.

Two ambulances were sent to the scene of the two-vehicle collision at 3.44pm, with paramedics attending to a female patient as well as a second injured person.

One patient suffered minor injuries and the other suffered spinal cautions and injuries to the chest.

One of the patients has been taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

Paramedics are still on scene.

