News

BREAKING: Minister moves to sack Ipswich City Council

Hayden Johnson
by
3rd May 2018 9:36 AM

THE Local Government Minister will begin the process to dissolve the entire Ipswich City Council.

Seven fraud charges laid against mayor Andrew Antoniolli yesterday were the final straw, with Minister Stirling Hinchliffe electing to dismiss the council.

Mr Hinchliffe has told parliament he would start the process to remove all elected councillors.

The bombshell revelation comes one hour after Cr Antoniolli announced he would stand down, despite defiantly declaring yesterday he had no intention "to step down any time soon".

The resignation was not enough, with Mr Hinchliffe telling the Queensland Parliament enough was enough.

"The Ipswich City Council can no longer function effectively," he said. 

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said people of Ipswich voiced their concerns at her recent governing from the regions event.

"The work leading to this day has been underway for some time," she said. 

"The people of Ipswich come first."

Several councillors who entered the council chamber this morning for crisis talks were concerned Mr Hinchliffe would take the extreme action.

Mr Hinchliffe will recommend the council be sacked to Queensland Governor Paul de Jersey, a formality he is expected to approve.

Earlier this year Mr Hinchliffe used his power to remove Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft.

Mr Loft has challenged the decision in the Supreme Court.

