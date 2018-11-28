Menu
BREAKING: More than 18000 homes without power

Annie Perets
by
28th Nov 2018 1:53 PM

THOUSANDS of homes on the Fraser Coast are currently without power due to a wild storm.

As of 2pm on Wednesday, 10738 addresses in the Maryborough area were experiencing an outage.

In the northern part of the Fraser Coast, including Hervey Bay, Burrum Heads, and River Heads, 7602 homes were without of power.

The power supply loss is due to damage caused by the storm.

Bureau of Meteorology has issued a warning of severe thunderstorm, likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones, for the Wide Bay and Burnett.

The entire Fraser Coast region is in the firing line of it.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should: 
* Move your car under cover or away from trees. 
* Secure loose outdoor items. 
* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees. 
* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm. 
* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines. 
* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500. 

