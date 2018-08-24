BREAKING: Motocross accident in Dundowran

Police at the scene of a motorcycle crash in bushland at Dundowran.

Police at the scene of a motorcycle crash in bushland at Dundowran. Alistair Brightman

UPDATE 1pm:

A MALE rider in his 20s suffering head and hand injuries is in a serious condition after coming off his motorbike at the former Mud Trials Motocross Track in Dundowran around 12.15pm today.



Queensland Ambulance Service has confirmed the Lifeflight rescue helicopter is at Hervey Bay Hospital preparing to transport the patient to Brisbane.

A witness at the scene told the Chronicle he had arrived at the track and was informed the victim "wasn't in a good way".

The Forensic Crash unit is on scene and currently trying to locate where exactly the incident happened.

EARLIER 12.30pm:

A MALE motorbike rider is being rushed to hospital after coming off his bike near the Dundowran Motocross Track about midday.

Queensland Police forensic crash investigation officers are en route to the scene.

The Chronicle understands he is in a serious condition.

More to come.