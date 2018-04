A crash involving a motorcycle on the corner of Rocky and Kent Sts on Monday.

A crash involving a motorcycle on the corner of Rocky and Kent Sts on Monday. Carlie Walker

A crash involving a motorcycle on the corner of Rocky and Kent Sts on Monday. Carlie Walker

A MOTORCYCLIST has been taken to hospital after he was injured in a crash in Maryborough on Monday morning.

The crash happened in wet conditions about 8.45am on the corner of Kent and Rocky Sts, a spokesman from Queensland Ambulance Media said.

The injured rider was taken to Maryborough Hospital with cuts and abrasions.

The spokesman said it was unclear if any other vehicles were involved in the incident.