UPDATE: Four injured in Brucy Hwy crash, road reopened

Car being towed away follow a road accident on the Bruce Hwy, between Tiaro and Gunalda.

UPDATE: FOUR people have been taken to hospital following a two-car incident on the Bruce Hwy.

A 60-year-old man, who was in a vehicle that drove through a fence, has been airlifted to the Sunshine Coast.

The other three casualties were taken to hospitals on the Fraser Coast, split between Hervey Bay and Maryborough.

Bruce Hwy has reopened at the accident site, between Tiaro and Gunalda, but movement is slow.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY crews are responding to a car crash on the Bruce Hwy.

Queensland Ambulance Service senior operations supervisor Martin Kelly said it appeared that a 60-year-old man was trapped in a vehicle after driving through a fence.

Another vehicle was also believed to have been involved in the crash, which happened at about 9.30am on Sunday.

Crews are responding from both Gympie and Maryborough, and a rescue helicopter is on the way also.

Bruce Hwy is closed in both directions at the accident site, between Tiaro and Gunalda.

More information to come.