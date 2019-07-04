Menu
BREAKING: Two trucks involved in crash on Bruce Hwy at Tiaro

Carlie Walker
by
4th Jul 2019 9:00 PM
UPDATE: Two trucks have been involved in a crash on the Bruce Highway at Tiaro.

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Police Service said one of the trucks had jack-knifed on the highway.

The exact nature of the incident was not known.

Both lanes of the highway are affected.

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service said one of the trucks was carrying empty shipping containers.

She said no injuries had been reported.

EARLIER: Emergency service crews are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Tiaro.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police Media confirmed crews were in attendance but said no details from the scene were available. 

The crash happened about 8.45pm.

bruce highway crash fccrash maryborough tiaro
