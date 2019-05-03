UPDATE: Multi-car crash holding up traffic in Hervey Bay

The scene of a crash on Boat Harbour Dr near Eli Water.

The scene of a crash on Boat Harbour Dr near Eli Water. Jessica Lamb

UPDATE 5.50PM:

THE road has re-opened to two lanes following a three-car crash in Eli Waters.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the corner of Ibis Blvd and Boat Harbour Dr outside Eli Waters Shopping Centre just before 5.10pm today.

A police spokesman said a fight broke out between two people as a result of the crash.

EARLIER:

PARAMEDICS are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Boat Harbour Dr at Eli Waters.

The crash happened about 5.10pm, slowing traffic along the road.

A spokesman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said no one was injured in the crash.