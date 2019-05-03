Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The scene of a crash on Boat Harbour Dr near Eli Water.
The scene of a crash on Boat Harbour Dr near Eli Water. Jessica Lamb
News

UPDATE: Multi-car crash holding up traffic in Hervey Bay

Jessica Lamb
by
3rd May 2019 5:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 5.50PM:

THE road has re-opened to two lanes following a three-car crash in Eli Waters.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the corner of Ibis Blvd and Boat Harbour Dr outside Eli Waters Shopping Centre just before 5.10pm today.

A police spokesman said a fight broke out between two people as a result of the crash.

EARLIER:

PARAMEDICS are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Boat Harbour Dr at Eli Waters.

The crash happened about 5.10pm, slowing traffic along the road.

A spokesman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said no one was injured in the crash.

More Stories

ambulance fccrash hervey bay traffic
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Leaders to go head-to-head in election debate

    premium_icon Leaders to go head-to-head in election debate

    Politics After a scandal-filled week for Scott Morrison and Bill Shorten, the two leaders will tonight face undecided voters at their second debate. WATCH LIVE

    • 3rd May 2019 6:03 PM
    Second Hervey Bay crash within 10 minutes

    premium_icon Second Hervey Bay crash within 10 minutes

    News Paramedics assessed the five occupants of the two cars

    • 3rd May 2019 6:08 PM
    OUCH: Injured musician to miss out on Maryborough festival

    premium_icon OUCH: Injured musician to miss out on Maryborough festival

    News 'I've been looking forward to it for ages.'

    • 3rd May 2019 6:00 PM
    UPDATE: Man taken to Hervey Bay Hospital after house fire

    premium_icon UPDATE: Man taken to Hervey Bay Hospital after house fire

    News The fire crew were called to the scene just after 4.20pm today