UPDATE: Bulldozer deployed to fight Booral blaze

Firefighters on the scene of a blaze along River Heads Rd and Tremon Rd in Booral

UPDATE: A BULLDOZER is en route to River Heads Rd to help put a break in a massive grass fire in Booral.

Fire crews are still backburning and working to contain the blaze, which threatened homes on Saturday morning.

No properties are currently under threat.

The fire has been separated into northern and southern sectors to allow firefighters to better contain the blaze.

A QFES spokesman said heavy winds are carrying the fire towards Sandrabarbara Dr.

A smoke alert for the area still remains in place.

EARLIER (1.15PM): UP TO 15 crews are combatting a major fire which threatened homes at Booral on Saturday morning.

While no properties are under currently under threat, firefighters are taking no chances.

Heavy smoke can be seen at Booral, River Heads, Wondunna and Urangan.

The Chronicle understands the blaze broke out about 10.15am in the vicinity of River Heads Rd and Tremon Rd.

About 15 fire crews, including 12 rural crews, three urban crews, a command vehicle and several senior officers, are on the scene.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said about 10 hectares of land has been burned by noon.

Several houses and sheds in the River Heads area were under threat at the time but have now been declared safe.

The QFES spokesman said crews were currently backburning to contain the fire.

A smoke alert has been issued for the River Heads area due to the blaze reducing visibility and air quality.

More to come.