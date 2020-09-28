BREAKING: Multiple crews fighting Fraser Island blaze
A FIRE burning east of Kingfisher Bay Resort on Fraser Island is currently posing no threat to property.
Multiple firefighting crews and crews from the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service are at the scene of the vegetation blaze.
People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.
People have been urged to close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure and to keep medication nearby if suffering from respiratory conditions.