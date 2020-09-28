Menu
Subscribe Digital Edition
BREAKING: Multiple crews fighting Fraser Island blaze

Carlie Walker
28th Sep 2020 5:45 PM

A FIRE burning east of Kingfisher Bay Resort on Fraser Island is currently posing no threat to property.

Multiple firefighting crews and crews from the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service are at the scene of the vegetation blaze.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

People have been urged to close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure and to keep medication nearby if suffering from respiratory conditions.

fcfire fraser island kingfisher bay resort
Fraser Coast Chronicle

