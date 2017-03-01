UPDATE: 13 crews at the scene of fire at Tuan Forest

BUSH FIRE: Crews are at the scene of a vegetation fire in Tuan State Forrest, south of Maryborough.

UPDATE: Thirteen crews are working to contain a large fire in Tuan Forest.

There are no homes or property currently under threat.

Aerial support is expected to provide assistance to those fighting the fire on the ground.

EARLIER: Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a vegetation fire burning in Tuan Forest near Maryborough.

The blaze broke out earlier on Wednesday and there is no threat to homes at this time.

TOP FRASER COAST STORIES

Retired Bay magistrate looks back on most shocking cases

How a 19yo became her own boss after dropping out of school

Family man downloaded 921 disgusting images

Young mum found dead in bushland

There is a large amount of smoke impacting the Maryborough area and residents may be affected by smoke for the remainder of the afternoon.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services is advising residents to close windows and doors.

For those suffering from a respirator condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists in the area should drive with caution and to conditions as smoke can decrease visibility on the roads.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they should contact Triple Zero (000) immediately.