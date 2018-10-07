UPDATE: Authorities probe suspected arson in Pt Vernon

SHED FIRE: Fire crews on the scene of a blaze that broke out at a shed in a vacant lot along Martin St, Point Vernon at the weekend.

UPDATE (2.40PM): AN INVESTIGATION has been launched into a suspected arson attack after a blaze broke out on a rural Point Vernon property.

It comes three weeks after a similar suspicious fire broke out in nearby scrubland, close to the Eli Waters Sewage Treatment Plant.

About four fire crews were called to the blaze, which broke out just after 10am in a vacant lot on Martin St.

The fire spread to a nearby industrial shed, which started burning towards the treatment plant.

Torquay station officer Jason McCloskey said the fire was serious due to gusty winds spreading it across the property and dry conditions at the time of the day.

He said a combination of quick action from the urban and rural firefighter crews and the help of some rain helped bring the blaze under control.

"At this moment it is being treated as potential arson," Mr McCloskey said.

"It's a timely reminder for people to make sure they have a fire plan and to clean their gutters."

EARLIER (11.41AM): MULTIPLE fire crews are on the scene of a fire in a Point Vernon street.

At least four crews are battling the blaze, which broke out just after 10am on Sunday morning in a vacant lot on Martin St.

The fire is posing no threat to neighbouring property.

Police and paramedics are also in attendance.

Nearby areas may be affected by a smoke haze.

If affected, residents are asked to close windows and doors, and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

More to come.