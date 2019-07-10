Dramatic highway arrest after armed car thief crashes

POLICE PURSUIT: Multiple police are in pursuit of an alleged stolen vehicle on the Bruce Hwy near Gympie.

POLICE PURSUIT: Multiple police are in pursuit of an alleged stolen vehicle on the Bruce Hwy near Gympie.

UPDATE: 10.30am

AN armed man who led police on a massive car chase on the Bruce Highway has been injured in a crash at Yandina.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the incident, which began on the Fraser Coast after a number of car thefts this morning, appeared to be resolved.

Sunshine Coast Daily photographer John McCutcheon was on the scene and said the man was being loaded into an ambulance, with dozens of armed police swarming the area.

Mr Mccutcheon said it appeared the man had blood on his face.

The Bruce Highway is closed in both directions at Nambour and the QPS has advised northbound traffic is being diverted at Nambour Connection Rd.

A multi-vehicle crash has also been reported on the southbound lanes of the Bruce Highway at Sippy Downs. One stable patient is being treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The QPS spokeswoman said the two incidents were not related.

More to come.

UPDATE 10am:

POLICE are currently searching for an armed man known to them after a number of cars were stolen in the Wide Bay district this morning.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the man took a car from Hervey Bay about 6.30am before discarding it in Maryborough. He then attempted to steal another car from a resident in Tinana West.

The owner refused, and the man proceeded to another residence and stole a car after wounding a woman in her 30s in the hand at a residence on Three Mile Rd.

The stolen car has since been sighted by police and remains outstanding.

It's believed the stolen car is headed south towards the Sunshine Coast. The QPS spokesman said a number of strategies have been undertaken to stop him.

A witness has reported to the Sunshine Coast Daily that they spotted a "white car travelling much faster than other cars" heading south past the Eumundi exit.

He said more than 10 police cars with flashing lights were in pursuit.

UPDATE 9.30am:

The car has crashed into a truck at Nick's ready mix at Gympie and continued to flee south.

BREAKING:

Multiple police cars are in a police pursuit on the Bruce Highway, near Gunalda after a alleged vehicle theft on the Fraser Coast.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said they were looking for someone in Tiaro.

More information to come.