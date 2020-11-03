BREAKING: Murder charge after body found down embankment

POLICE have charged a man with the murder of a man, 43, found dead down an embankment on a Gympie property early yesterday morning.

Police will allege the 43 -year-old man died from wounds sustained during an altercation between four men at a John St address in Maryborough late Sunday afternoon.

Another man aged 36 was allegedly stabbed in the abdomen during the altercation and taken to Hervey Bay Hospital with a non-life-threatening wound.

GRUESOME DISCOVERY: Burns Rd, Ross Creek where the body of a man was found who allegedly had been seriously injured during an altercation.

The man who was found deceased in Gympie, aged 43, had fled the scene after he was injured in a white ute with another man also injured during the altercation, police allege.

At about 10pm on Sunday the white ute crashed into the front gate of a property on Burns Road, Ross Creek.

The car was abandoned upon impact and police patrolled the nearby area but could not find the men.

Detective Inspector Gary Pettiford briefs media at Gympie Police Station yesterday.

At 6am yesterday morning, police found a 45-year-old man allegedly linked to the white ute and took him into custody to help with inquiries.

Four hours later at 10am the 43-year-old man was found dead down an embankment at a property on Burns Road.

Last night a 36-year-old Island Plantation man alleged to have been involved in the John Street altercation where the 43-year-old deceased man sustained serious injuries, was arrested.

He has been charged with murder, assault occasioning bodily harm and wilful damage and is due to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court this morning (November 3).

Investigations are continuing.