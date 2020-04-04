Menu
BREAKING: New case of coronavirus confirmed in Wide Bay

Carlie Walker
by
4th Apr 2020 10:30 AM
A NEW case of coronavirus has been diagnosed in the Wide Bay.

It is unclear which hospital in the region is treating the person.

It is among 27 new cases diagnosed across the state and brings the region's total number of cases to 20.

The majority of cases are from patients who have travelled overseas, or have had direct contact with a confirmed case who had travelled overseas.

Figures released by the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service previously revealed that 11 cases were being treated at Bundaberg Hospital, seven in Hervey Bay and and one overseas national who has been managed by the Wide Bay Public Health Unit but who has been isolating in Brisbane.

A Facebook post from WBHHS said in the Wide Bay, all the cases in the region so far are linked to overseas travel or close contact with a traveller.

"But this doesn't change our health advice," the post read.

"Everyone, regardless of where they live, should stay at home as much as possible; keep 1.5 metres away from others; avoid shaking hands, kissing or hugging others; and if you can, work from home."

 


Fraser Coast Chronicle

