BREAKING: New case of coronavirus in Wide Bay

A NEW case of coronavirus has been confirmed in the Wide Bay region.

Across the state, 57 new cases were diagnosed, bringing Queensland's total to 835.

The Wide Bay's confirmed cases have climbed to 19, rising from 18.

This week it was revealed 11 of the cases were confirmed in Bundaberg, six in Hervey Bay and one overseas national who was being managed by the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service but who has been self-isolating in Brisbane.

Over Facebook, the WBHHS explained to the community why they had been releasing information for the wider area, rather than specific towns.

"Among our key concerns have been that our community may either panic or become complacent about novel coronavirus (COVID-19), depending on the level of detail we provide," WBHHS stated in an online comment.

"What we want is for our community be informed and aware, but not alarmed, so they can make the best decisions for themselves and their loved ones."

Contact tracing is underway for the 57 new cases.

Queensland Health will notify the community if any other public health alerts are required.



The majority of cases are from patients who have travelled overseas, or have had direct contact with a confirmed case who had travelled overseas.

