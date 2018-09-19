Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fresh leads in the cold case disappearance of Gregory Armstrong has sparked a new search of Tuan Forrest, near Maryborough.
Fresh leads in the cold case disappearance of Gregory Armstrong has sparked a new search of Tuan Forrest, near Maryborough. Contributed
Crime

BREAKING: Cold case murder leads spark search near M'boro

Annie Perets
by
19th Sep 2018 1:33 PM

FRESH leads in the cold case disappearance of Gregory Armstrong have sparked a new search of Tuan Forrest, near Maryborough. 

Police and about 40 SES volunteers are combing through bushland looking for clues to help solve the suspected murder. 

Homicide Detectives in conjunction with Wide Bay Detectives co-ordinated the new searches after collecting information from witnesses during recent investigations.

Gregory was 30-years-old when he was last seen alive in Maryborough on May 7, 1997 and later reported missing by his landlord.

A Government reward of $250,000 has been issued for information which leads to the apprehension and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

fccrime fraser coast gregory armstrong
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    DEADLY VISITOR: 1.8m Coastal Taipan claims family pet

    premium_icon DEADLY VISITOR: 1.8m Coastal Taipan claims family pet

    Environment A rare and deadly coastal taipan was found in a suburban backyard near Hervey Bay on Monday after the family's dog was bitten and killed.

    Julieanne dreams of royal handshake

    premium_icon Julieanne dreams of royal handshake

    News "It would finish the dream I had of meeting them when I was 14."

    Sanctuary owner may have to put down dingoes

    premium_icon Sanctuary owner may have to put down dingoes

    News "They're wild animals and can't be rehomed...”

    Local Partners