Five crews at scene of new Fraser Coast fire

UPDATE, 2.30PM: FIVE crews are battling a blaze at Dunmora.

The vegetation fire was reported about 12.30pm, but while there is no current risk to homes firefighters have warned motorists and those with breathing difficulties to take additional care.

Crews are also monitoring fires at Craignish and Walligan.

EARLIER: ANOTHER fire has ignited on the Fraser Coast.

Two Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are en route to a reported vegetation fire at Dunmora, which was reported about 12.30pm.

It comes after QFES was no longer needed at the scene of one Fraser Coast's major fires.

An update issued Wednesday morning said firefighters were no longer required at the fire, which was burning near Settlers Rd and Sunnyside Dr, Walligan.

The statement said the fire was under control and burning within containment lines.

One crew is currently monitoring that fire, while firefighters are at the scene of a fire in Craignish.

If you believe your property is under threat, you should call triple-zero immediately.