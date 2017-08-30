27°
News

Five crews at scene of new Fraser Coast fire

Matthew McInerney
by

UPDATE, 2.30PM: FIVE crews are battling a blaze at Dunmora.

The vegetation fire was reported about 12.30pm, but while there is no current risk to homes firefighters have warned motorists and those with breathing difficulties to take additional care.

Crews are also monitoring fires at Craignish and Walligan.

EARLIER: ANOTHER fire has ignited on the Fraser Coast.

Two Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are en route to a reported vegetation fire at Dunmora, which was reported about 12.30pm.

DISCARDED CIGARETTE BUTT CAUSES FIRE AT HOTEL

It comes after QFES was no longer needed at the scene of one Fraser Coast's major fires.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

An update issued Wednesday morning said firefighters were no longer required at the fire, which was burning near Settlers Rd and Sunnyside Dr, Walligan. 

The statement said the fire was under control and burning within containment lines.

One crew is currently monitoring that fire, while firefighters are at the scene of a fire in Craignish.

If you believe your property is under threat, you should call triple-zero immediately.

Related Items

Topics:  fcemergency fcfire

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Buy a badge this week to support Legacy's work

Buy a badge this week to support Legacy's work

"Every child should have the opportunity to obtain the best education possible."

  • News

  • 30th Aug 2017 4:00 PM

First sod turned at site of Howard's new police station

Bruce Saunders turns to sod at the site of the new police station in Howard.

The sod has been turned at the site of the new police station.

Retirement village name change draws from founders

Sharing the name change with residents of RSL Care Chelsea - Retirement Village to Bolton Clarke were retirement living advisor Julie Poole, retirement living manager Shelley Fisk, Chelsea committee president Alan Leach and secretary Norma Leach.

New identity to bring businesses together

Man lucky to avoid prison after marijuana stash found

Maryborough's Open House event - Maryborough Court House, Richmond Street.

A stash of marijuana could have seen a Maryborough man jailed.

Local Partners