33°
News

Horrific scene as driver killed in Gympie crash

Shelley Strachan and Tom Daunt | 3rd Dec 2016 2:29 PM Updated: 5:33 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE 5.30pm:

THE Bruce Highway is now open in both directions after traffic was diverted for up to three hours following a horror crash at Monkland on Saturday afternoon.  

UPDATE 3.25pm: THE Bruce Hwy is now closed in both directions through Monkland after a horror crash killed one man and left another in hospital early this afternoon.

Police are diverting southbound traffic via Langton Rd, while northbound traffic is being diverted via Venardos Dr.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

UPDATE 3.10pm: ONE man is dead and another in hospital after a horror crash on the Bruce Hwy in Gympie. 

Police told the Gympie Times a middle-aged man driving a ute was killed after colliding with a light truck on the Bruce Hwy at Monkland. 

The male driver of the truck has been taken to Gympie Hospital with minor injuries. 

The Bruce Hwy northbound lanes are at a standstill and police are diverting traffic via Venardos Dr. 

EARLIER 2.30pm:

SEARING heat was the backdrop for tragedy in Gympie today, with the middle-aged male driver of a white ute killed in a two vehicle crash on the Bruce Hwy at Monkland within the last hour.

Highway traffic remains at a standstill as emergency services try to clear the scene and forensic crash investigators arriving from Brisbane to try to determine just what happened earlier this afternoon which led to one person's shocking death at the confronting scene near Performax, just south of the traffic lights on the highway in Gympie.

 

Northbound traffic has come to a halt on the Bruce Hwy at Six Mile and police are diverting traffic via Venardos Dr.

The horrific, mangled remains of the ute are still on the highway and northbound traffic is blocked, while southbound traffic is now being diverted down Hall Rd past Bunnings. The front end of the ute has been completely crushed against the tray of the vehicle, leaving very little of the chassis intact.

 

 

undefined
undefined undefined

The other vehicle involved in the accident appears to be a light truck carrying tree lopping equipment.

An eye witness says the ute appeared to have travelling north on the highway and the light truck truck south.

The cause of the accident is still unknown, as is the extent of injuries to the person or people travelling in the truck, and any details of the tragically deceased sole occupant of the ute.

 

 

Gympie Times

Topics:  bruce highway crash crash editors picks fatal accident fatal car accident fatality

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Horrific scene as driver killed in Gympie crash

Horrific scene as driver killed in Gympie crash

A middle aged man has been killed in a horrific crash in Gympie

Crs Seymour, Lewis respond to mayor's open letter

Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers -

The letter addressed a "defiant and destructive” culture in council.

Revisit the murder of a Hervey Bay politician 100 years ago

Murder victim Albert Whitford.

It was a crime that shocked the public.

Pialba residents fume over dust from Ocean Blue Estate

CONCERNS: Pialba's Angie Weeks voices concerns to council during public participation time watched on by unhappy residents.

Residents attended council meeting on Thursday to voice concerns.

Local Partners

Revisit the murder of a Hervey Bay politician 100 years ago

Four years after the end of his political term, his life would take a deadly twist.

Looking for something to do this weekend on the Coast?

ON TOMORROW: Motorbikes will descend through Tinana in the Fraser Coast Toy Run.

There's an event on for everyone.

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Where to meet Santa on the Fraser Coast these holidays

Santa Claus is coming to the Fraser Coast. Four year old Jorja Dowman has been visiting Santa in the shopping centre since she was just six months old.

Don't miss your chance to tell him what's on your wishlist!

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

Mandy Moore feels like she's 60

Mandy Moore feels like she's 60

MANDY Moore sees herself as a 60-year-old woman rather than a 32-year-old.

David Attenborough on facing his mortality

Sir David Attenborough in a scene from the TV special The Death of the Oceans.

Life without Sir David Attenborough is hard to imagine

Goooodbye Hamish and Andy (from our radios)

Hamish and Andy

The pair have been on air since 2006

Saying "I do" changed Shia's outlook on marriage

Shia LaBeouf has a new outlook on marriage since he tied the knot.

Singer tunes in to first movie role

Tori Kelly voices the character Meena in the movie Sing.

Musician Tori Kelly voices Meena the teenage elephant in Sing

Cricketing greats bring Aussie mateship to commentary box

Cricket commentator Adam Gilchrist.

ADAM Gilchrist enjoys the fun of calling the Big Bash League.

The dead help solve the case

Debut novel delivers on wit, violence and shock

POLISHED PRESENTATION AND A MUST SEE.

2 Duke Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $470,000

LOOKING FOR A SPECTACULAR ESTABLISHED HOME? NEED SOMETHING AMAZING TO COMPARE OTHERS TOO? This needs consideration first. New Home Buyers / Established home...

Will not last, Loads of Potential

15 Jacobsen Outlook, Urraween 4655

House 6 2 $394,000

6 Bedrooms Ensuite off main Large entertaining area In ground pool 2000 m2 block Phone for more details

SUPERB CENTRAL LOCATION

12 Clarke Street, Pialba 4655

Residential Land An outstanding opportunity exists to secure this prime parcel of land in ... $225,000

An outstanding opportunity exists to secure this prime parcel of land in central Pialba. With all town services available this 826m2 (approx) allotment features...

THIS MUST BE SEEN!!!

11 Lygon Court, Urraween 4655

House 5 3 2 Submit an Offer

5 Spacious bedrooms with potential granny flat Massive ensuite off main bedroom Large living areas Timber floors High ceilings Water views Shed 1045 m2 Block Book...

Heading - CLOSE TO BEACH !!!

5 King Richard Court, Urangan 4655

House 4 2 1 $282,500.00

4 x bedrooms, ensuite to main bedroom 2 x bathrooms Single lock up garage Large back yard area,

Rare Find, Queenslander with Ocean Views!

63 Straits Outlook, Craignish 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Be surprised when you step inside and experience the old world charm of this Traditional immaculate Queenslander in a prime Craignish location. This 4 bedroom, 2...

OWNER LOOKING FOR OFFERS

10 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Forthcoming...

MUST BE SOLD andbull; 4 BEDROOMS + 2 BATHROOMS? andbull; 2 LOUNGING AREAS, andbull; A 7.5 X 7.5 DOUBLE L.U.G andbull; SOLAR PANELS (1.5KW...

RAREST OF WATERFRONT OPPORTUNITIES.

70 Tremon, River Heads 4655

House 4 2 Auction

PROPOSED STAGE 1 NOW SELLING 8HA ABSOLUTE WATER FRONTAGE WITH, UNINTERRUPTED VIEWS OF THE GREAT SANDY STRAIGHT AND FRASER ISLAND. OVER 20 BLOCKS ARE AVAILABLE AS A...

Location Meets Luxury

5 Belmoreana Court, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 5 2 4 Auction in...

Prestigious Suburb of Dundowran Beach Bespoke in design and with opulence in abundance, this large home is an architectural statement that is uncompromising in...

DECEASED ESTATE

6 Bayrise Drive, Urangan 4655

House 3 2 2 $380,000

Set on a huge 1383m2 allotment with welcoming established trees, manicured lawns and colourful gardens, this neat and tidy three bedroom, two bathroom home...

Chinese locked out of Australian property market

The rules are different if you're a foreigner

The buyer was from China - the trouble started right there

Morrison signs off on new affordable rental model

Australia's Treasurer Scott Morrison speaks during a press conference after a meeting of the Council of Federal Financial Relations at Parliament House in Canberra, Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.

Scott Morrison signed off on development of a new financing model

Coast high-flyer's fight back from bankruptcy, $72m debt

Scott Juniper went from millionaire developer to declaring bankruptcy in2012, now he is back on top of his game again with new developments including this one in Coolum.

'Apocalyptic lending storm' causes financial collapse.

For sale: The three-bedroom home with a $15m price tag

Solis, a property at 4 Plum Pudding Close on Hamilton Island, is for sale for $15 million. It features views of the Coral Sea and three swimming pools.

Island home on the market

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!