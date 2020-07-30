BREAKING: One being treated as house burns near Bay

UPDATE, 8PM: Two people have been treated by paramedics at the scene of a house fire at Condor Dr at Sunshine Acres.

At this stage neither patient, a man and a woman, will need to be taken to hospital, a spokesman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said.

It is understood one had been treated for minor smoke inhalation.

Several fire crews remain at the scene where heavy smoke is continuing to pour from the home.

EARLIER: Paramedics are at the scene of a house fire at Condor Dr, Sunshine Acres.

One person is being treated for smoke inhalation.

A second person at the scene has escaped unharmed.

The fire started about 6.15pm.

A spokesman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said the house was well alight.

The house is believed to an older Queenslander.

A spokesman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said firefighters were fighting the flames from outside the home because of concerns about the stability of the roof.