Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Breaking

BREAKING: One being treated as house burns near Bay

Carlie Walker
by
30th Jul 2020 7:12 PM | Updated: 8:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE, 8PM: Two people have been treated by paramedics at the scene of a house fire at Condor Dr at Sunshine Acres.

At this stage neither patient, a man and a woman, will need to be taken to hospital, a spokesman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said.

It is understood one had been treated for minor smoke inhalation.

Several fire crews remain at the scene where heavy smoke is continuing to pour from the home.

EARLIER: Paramedics are at the scene of a house fire at Condor Dr, Sunshine Acres.

One person is being treated for smoke inhalation.

A second person at the scene has escaped unharmed.

The fire started about 6.15pm.

A spokesman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said the house was well alight. 

The house is believed to an older Queenslander.

A spokesman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said firefighters were fighting the flames from outside the home because of concerns about the stability of the roof.

More Stories

fcfire house fire sunshine acres
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID teens' mobile data to be tracked

        premium_icon COVID teens' mobile data to be tracked

        News Authorities are analysing the mobile phone data of two young women who tested positive to coronavirus after lying about having travelled to Melbourne.

        FREE STORY: COVID contact closes Coast business

        FREE STORY: COVID contact closes Coast business

        Health Virus caution forces business to temporarily close doors

        Bay tennis club attracts best in the country

        premium_icon Bay tennis club attracts best in the country

        Tennis Tournaments secured for the next three years

        Top cop slams teens' 'deceitful, criminal behaviour'

        premium_icon Top cop slams teens' 'deceitful, criminal behaviour'

        News Queensland records three more cases as work continues to contain any potential...