The scene of a two-car crash on Pialba Burrum heads Rd this morning.

The scene of a two-car crash on Pialba Burrum heads Rd this morning. Jessica Cook

A MAN has been taken to hospital after a two-car crash in Hervey Bay.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 8.30am on Pialba Burrum Heads Rd

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics transported a man suffering neck and back pain in a stable condition to Hervey Bay Hospital.

Traffic was affected as the road was down to one lane.

The scene was cleared about 9.15am.