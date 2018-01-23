Woman killed in horror highway crash near Gympie

UPDATE: A woman has been confirmed dead following a horror crash at the intersection of the Mary Valley Highway and Birt Road at Long Flat, just south of Gympie, this afternoon.

Two injured men are also about to be airlifted to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital, Queensland Ambulance Service Media have told The Gympie Times.

Scenes from the crash at Long Flat. Contributed

Traffic is being diverted around the scene. The chopper has landed on a nearby property.

Scene of the crash at Long Flat. Jacob Carson

EARLIER: A rescue helicopter has landed close to the scene of what appears to be a serious car accident at the intersection of the Mary Valley Hwy and Birt Rd, at Long Flat.

Scenes from the crash at Long Flat. Contributed

The two vehicles involved, including a small white care, appear to have sustained major damage, and it was earlier reported two people had to be freed from the wreckage of one vehicle.

Three people are being assessed by ambulance officers.

Nearby residents reported the crash just before 4pm after "hearing" an awful noise.

The scene of the crash at Long Flat. Jacob Carson

EARLIER:

EMERGENCY service crews on on the scene of a crash at the intersection of Mary Valley Hwy and Birt Rd.

It is believed two cars are involved in the crash which occurred about 3.50pm and ambulance officers and paramedics are assessing three people for injuries. It is possible from early reports that two of the people could be trapped in their vehicle.

Birt Rd is a small, unsealed road that intersects with the Mary Valley Highway about 3km south of Jones Hill.

More information as it comes to hand.