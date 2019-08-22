Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The sole occupant of a vehicle has sustained critical injuries after a crash on One Mile Rd in Bundy North.
The sole occupant of a vehicle has sustained critical injuries after a crash on One Mile Rd in Bundy North. Mike Knott
Breaking

UPDATE: One dead in North Bundaberg crash

Geordi Offord
by
22nd Aug 2019 2:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: AUTHORITIES have confirmed a man has died in a single-vehicle crash in Bundaberg North this afternoon. 

The crash happened at 1.50pm on One Mile Rd. 

The car hit a tree before coming to rest on its roof. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics attempted to treat the man, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, but he died at the scene. 

The road remains open at the moment, but motorists are being urged to drive with caution with emergency services still on scene. 

The forensic crash unit will investigate. 

EARLIER:

EMERGENCY Crews are responding to what is being reported as a single vehicle crash in Bundaberg North.

Crews have been called to One Mile Rd where a patient has sustained critical injuries after hitting a tree.

More to come.

bundaberg north emergency serivces qas single vehice crash
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    OPINION: Why whales are making a splash in Hervey Bay

    premium_icon OPINION: Why whales are making a splash in Hervey Bay

    News Locals and tourists going out to view these beautiful creatures migrating through Hervey Bay.

    JOBS BOOST: Investment in M'boro training hub on horizon

    premium_icon JOBS BOOST: Investment in M'boro training hub on horizon

    Business A total of 10 hubs will be established across Australia.

    How fighting extremism could start in the classroom

    premium_icon How fighting extremism could start in the classroom

    Religion & Spirituality New report highlights the importance of teaching religion in schools