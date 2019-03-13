UPDATE: Man hospitalised, police to investigate rollover

A man has been taken to hospital after his truck rolled this morning.

UPDATE | A MAN has been taken to hospital after his truck rolled on Childers Rd earlier this morning.

The truck was travelling towards Bundaberg on Childers Rd about 7.20am when it left the road and rolled.

Bundaberg Police Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said crews responding "were fortunate to find a male driver alive and well".

Emergency services attended the scene of a truck rollover on Childers Rd.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the driver had not sustained any injures but was later taken to Bundaberg Hospital as a precaution.

Childers Rd had been temporarily closed for a short period of time during the incident to give emergency service crews more space.

An investigation is being conducted for the incident and anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or has dash cam footage, to contact Policelink on 131 444.

Earlier | EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a truck rollover on Childers Rd.

The incident, which happened at 7.27am in South Bingera, has required both paramedics and critical care paramedics to attend.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said one patient is being assessed at the scene at the present.

It is currently unclear what injuries the patient has sustained from the incident.

This is a developing story. More to come.