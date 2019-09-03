Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Patient airlifted after highway rollover
Breaking

UPDATE: Woman airlifted after Bruce Hwy rollover

Carlie Walker
by
3rd Sep 2019 9:10 PM

UPDATE 10PM:

TWO people have been cut from a car after a crash on the Brice Highway near Tiaro on Tuesday night. 

A 23 year old woman has been airlifted to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital with serious injuries, including broken ribs.

A 23 year old man suffered minor injuries in the crash and was taken to Gympie Hospital.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the car rolled and the two were encapsulated for a short time before being rescued.

 

 

 

Two women have been hospitalised after a single vehicle car accident on the Bruce Hwy
Two women have been hospitalised after a single vehicle car accident on the Bruce Hwy

Tow trucks are currently at the scene.

One lane of the highway has reopened but delays are expected.  

EARLIER:

EMERGENCY service crews are currently at the scene of a serious single-vehicle crash near Tiaro.

A spokesman from Queensland Police Media said one person had been seriously injured in a rollover near the Bauple turnoff about 8pm on Tuesday.

He said the person would be airlifted from the scene.

One person has been airlifted to hospital after a serious crash on the Bruce Hwy
One person has been airlifted to hospital after a serious crash on the Bruce Hwy

The Bruce Highway is closed in both directions and lengthy delays are expected.

More to come.

bruce highway car accident fcemergency
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Go nutty for fun family day

    premium_icon Go nutty for fun family day

    Whats On The day includes kids games and rides, fairytale costume competition, nut cracking competition, and pinup girl competition.

    International horseman hosts equine show in the Bay

    premium_icon International horseman hosts equine show in the Bay

    Whats On He's even been on the world stage on Australia's Got Talent.

    Rock craze takes off in M'boro

    premium_icon Rock craze takes off in M'boro

    Community Community craze bring smiles aplenty

    INVESTIGATION: Plane's landing gear fails on Fraser Island

    INVESTIGATION: Plane's landing gear fails on Fraser Island

    News Five passengers were on board at the time.