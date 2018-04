ROLLOVER: Emergency services are on the scene of a rollover in Scarness where one person is trapped.

ONE person is trapped after a single-vehicle rollover in Scarness on Thursday night.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police Service said a vehicle rolled over while travelling along Torquay Rd in Scarness at about 6.50pm.

Emergency services are on the scene.